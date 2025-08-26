Yuvraj Singh exchanges shirt with Germany football legend Thomas Muller, Picture goes Viral By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 12:43 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Canada Super 60 cricket league received a warm welcome from Vancouver Whitecaps FC during their home game against St. Louis CITY SC at BC Place on Saturday.

The moment was highlighted by a special T-shirt and jersey exchange between two global sporting icons: Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh - a two-time World Cup winner, cancer survivor, and key figure in the Canada Super 60 - and German football star Thomas Müller, FIFA World Cup winner and a leading player for Whitecaps FC.

Yuvraj, an avid football enthusiast, expressed his admiration for the Whitecaps' impressive season and wished the team continued success. "It was truly special to meet Thomas Müller and share our mutual passion for sport," Yuvraj said. Müller reciprocated by showing keen interest in the upcoming Canada Super 60 and commended Yuvraj's outstanding achievements both on and off the field, wishing him and his team the very best for the league's launch.

This memorable exchange took place in front of a packed home crowd, adding energy to the city of Vancouver and BC Place as they gear up to host one of the biggest sporting events of the season this October.

Abhishek Shah, Founder and Chairman, Canada Super 60, said: We are extremely thankful to Whitecaps FC and Thomas Müller for giving us such a warm welcome. It was an absolute delight to watch Müller and Yuvraj together at one of Canada's most iconic sporting theatres, BC Place. We deeply value these moments and the support of our partners, and we look forward to building on this momentum alongside Whitecaps FC with the shared goal of making Vancouver the greatest sporting hub in the world."

"Aditi Bhatt, Chief Commercial Officer, Whitecaps FC, said: We are excited to welcome cricket to our city and BC Place. It was inspiring to have the legendary Yuvraj Singh present at our match and cheering for the team. We extend our full support to Canada Super 60 and are confident that the two most popular sports in the world - football and cricket - will come together to strengthen the sporting culture of Vancouver and Canada."