30th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship Begins On 29 September At DLTA Complex In New Delhi

-MyKhel Team

The 30th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship is set to commence on 29 September at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi. Organised by DCM Shriram Ltd., this event underscores their dedication to fostering local tennis talent. The championship, supported by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), is India's largest domestic tennis competition, attracting top players nationwide.

Since its inception, the Fenesta Open has been a platform for emerging Indian tennis stars. Notable players like Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza, and Rutuja Bhosale have participated in past editions. This tournament covers categories such as Men’s, Women’s, and U-18/U-16/U-14 for both boys and girls.

The tournament's schedule includes qualifying rounds for Men's, Women's, and U-18 categories starting on 27 September 2025. The main draw for these categories will take place from 29 September to 4 October 2025. Additionally, competitions for U-16 and U-14 boys and girls are scheduled from 5 to 11 October 2025.

DCM Shriram Ltd.'s commitment to Indian tennis began with organising the Tennis Championship of Delhi in 1992. Over the years, they have consistently provided opportunities for young athletes to compete nationally and gain confidence in their abilities.

Mr. Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Sr. Managing Director, along with Mr. Vikram Shriram, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of DCM Shriram Ltd., expressed pride in celebrating the championship's 30th edition. They stated: "We are proud to celebrate the 30th edition of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, an enduring platform for Indian tennis. Our focus has been consistent: identify promise early, back it with opportunity, and help athletes scale from national performance to global ambition."

They further wished all participants success: "Our best wishes to every participant to play with passion, resilience, and sportsmanship. May this championship be a defining step in their journey."

DCM Shriram Ltd., a diversified Indian conglomerate with a history spanning over 136 years, operates across three core sectors: Chemicals & Vinyl; Agri-Rural Business; and Value-Added Business through Fenesta Building Systems. Their chemical portfolio includes products like caustic soda and PVC resins. The agri-rural segment covers sugar production and fertilizers.

Fenesta Building Systems is India's leading brand for uPVC windows and doors designed for extreme climates. With installations in over 500,000 homes across India and international markets like Maldives and Bhutan, Fenesta offers comprehensive solutions from design to installation.

The Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship continues to be a significant event in India's tennis calendar by providing a stage for emerging talents while celebrating its rich legacy of nurturing homegrown players.