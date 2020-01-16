Tennis
De Minaur out of Australian Open due to abdominal injury

By Dejan Kalinic
Alex de Minaur

Melbourne, January 16: Local hope Alex de Minaur withdrew from the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury.

De Minaur helped Australia into the ATP Cup semi-finals earlier this month, including pushing Rafael Nadal in the last-four loss to Spain.

But the 20-year-old will now miss the year's opening grand slam, where he reached the third round in 2019.

"Unfortunately Australian No.1 @alexdeminaur has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2020 with an abdominal injury," the tournament wrote on Twitter on Thursday (January 16).

World number 21 De Minaur enjoyed a stellar 2019 with a 41-20 win-loss record and three titles.

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
