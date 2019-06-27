English

Murray having 'second thoughts' about Wimbledon mixed doubles

By
Andy Murray
He has been struggling to find a partner and Andy Murray is starting to have doubts about playing mixed doubles at Wimbledon

London, June 27: Andy Murray is starting to have doubts about the wisdom of competing in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon as he continues his comeback from a hip operation.

The former world number one made a successful return to the professional circuit with victory alongside Feliciano Lopez in the men's doubles at the Queen's Club Championship on Sunday.

That triumph came just five months after Murray underwent hip resurfacing surgery, having suggested he could be forced into retirement in emotional scenes at the Australian Open in January.

Murray will partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon, where he will not play singles, but plans to also enter the mixed doubles have hit a snag after his invitations were declined by a number of WTA stars, including world number one Ashleigh Barty.

And Murray has subsequently expressed concerns over his potential workload towards the latter stages of the tournament.

"Physically I am fine. I am having second thoughts about playing in the mixed doubles because I have spoken to a few people and they say matches can get backed up at the end of the tournament," he said.

"I will need to speak to my team before making a decision."

Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
