English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wimbledon open to extending wildcard deadline for Murray

By Opta
Wimbledon open to extending wildcard deadline for Murray

London, April 30: Wimbledon's wildcard deadline could be extended should it help Andy Murray make the tournament.

Murray announced in January that he planned to retire after Wimbledon, though an operation for a troublesome hip problem could well mean that the Australian Open earlier this year will prove his final tournament appearance.

Former world number one Murray said on Sunday that he was "pain free" following the surgery, but was feeling under no pressure to return to action.

The 31-year-old could use his protected ranking status to enter Wimbledon, which starts on July 1, though there could be a possibility that he instead applies for a wildcard should he be fit enough to compete.

And the All England Club have confirmed they would be open to extending the deadline - which is currently set for June 18 - should Murray require more time to make his decision.

"There have been no discussions with Andy yet. It's too soon to know the answer to that one," chairman Philip Brook told a news conference.

"Should he wish to apply he would do so in the normal way, we have a scheduled meeting on June 18 ahead of the championships to decide on wild cards.

"We have a process which applies to all players. If Andy came forward with a strong case I am sure we would work with him."

Murray exited the Australian Open in the first round, losing in five sets to Roberto Bautista Agut.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: tennis wimbledon andy murray
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue