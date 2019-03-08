ATP chief Chris Kermode to leave role after 2019

Having taken up the position in 2014, Kermode is credited with playing a key part in the implementation of new events such as the Next Gen ATP Finals.

The ATP experienced record commercial growth and has also seen record prize money in his time in the position.

However, ahead of a vote on his future on Thursday (March 7) it was suggested the Briton did not enjoy majority support, with some arguing players do not see enough of the sport's revenue.

Rafael Nadal had argued against Kermode being ousted, but he will now depart at the end of the year.

"It's been a privilege to serve as ATP executive chairman and president since 2014 and I'm very proud of what we have achieved during this time," Kermode said.

"I would like to thank everyone at the ATP, and all the players and tournaments for the support over the years. I remain fully dedicated to the role for the remainder of my term and wish the organisation every success in the future."