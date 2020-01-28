Tennis
Australian Open 2020: Barty beats Kvitova to end 36-year wait

By Dejan Kalinic At Melbourne Park
Ash Barty

Melbourne, January 28: Ash Barty ended a 36-year wait for her nation by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals with a straight-sets win over Petra Kvitova.

In a rematch of last year's quarter-final won comfortably by Kvitova, Barty secured a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday (January 28).

The world number one became the first Australian woman to reach the last four at the tournament since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

Barty, last year's French Open champion, will face American 14th seed Sofia Kenin in the last four.

The players traded breaks to love early before Barty fought out a tough hold after a 20-point seventh game.

Last year's runner-up Kvitova targeted Barty's second serve with plenty of success, but while four consecutive games went to deuce, both held serve through to a tie-break.

A 69-minute first set went Barty's way, winning the last three points of the tie-break – which was highlighted by a 22-shot point during which the Australian showcased her defensive abilities – thanks to Kvitova errors.

Barty broke in the opening game of the second set and again in the third, producing a delicate lob to take a 3-0 lead.

A desperate and aggressive Kvitova pulled one break back in the sixth game, but handed it straight back in the next with a double fault.

Barty managed to close it out in the next game, an ace out wide seeing her complete the job.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Ash Barty [1] bt Petra Kvitova [7] 7-6 (8-6) 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Barty – 20/28

Kvitova – 28/38

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Barty – 5/3

Kvitova – 2/6

BREAK POINTS WON

Barty – 4/8

Kvitova – 2/12

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Barty – 63

Kvitova – 56

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Barty – 74/35

Kvitova – 63/45

TOTAL POINTS

Barty – 82

Kvitova – 73

Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
