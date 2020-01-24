Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian Open 2020: Nadal shows caring side with kiss for blushing ballgirl

By Pti
Rafael Nadal

Melbourne, January 24: Rafael Nadal melted hearts at the Australian Open on Thursday (January 23), rushing to console a ballgirl and kissing her on the cheek after one of his fearsome shots ricocheted off her.

The Spanish world number one was in the throes of wrapping up his second round clash on Rod Laver Arena against Argentine Federico Delbonis when the unfortunate girl found herself in his firing line.

Nadal went over to check how she was and gave her a quick peck on the cheek for good measure, leaving the youngster blushing.

"For her it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her," Nadal said after the match, giving her his headband as a momento.

"She's a super brave girl. It has been one of the more scary moments of my career. I'm very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done."

More RAFAEL NADAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WOL 1 - 2 LIV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue