Australian Open 2020: Djokovic demolishes Nishioka in Melbourne

The Serbian superstar produced a brilliant performance to crush Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic, a 16-time grand slam champion, incredibly lost just eight points on serve during his victory, which came after 85 minutes.

A record seven-time winner in Melbourne, Djokovic set up a clash with Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round.

Just like he drew it up 😁@DjokerNole reaches his 5⃣0⃣th Grand Slam round of 16 as he breezes past Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2. He meets Schwartzman next.#AO2020 | #AusOpen

Djokovic – who thrashed Nishioka at last year's Davis Cup Finals – made a fast start, racing into a 3-0 lead that would prove decisive in the first set.

Nishioka sent a backhand long to fall behind immediately in the second set and Djokovic was in complete command throughout, particularly on serve.

Djokovic incredibly lost just one point on serve through the opening two sets, left untroubled by Nishioka.

3️⃣4️⃣ points in a row on serve!



What a display by the seven-time champion against Nishioka.#AO2020 | #AusOpen

He broke to love to begin the third set and opened up a 4-0 lead on his way to a convincing win.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Novak Djokovic [2] bt Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic – 40/23

Nishioka – 15/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic – 17/2

Nishioka – 1/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic – 5/6

Nishioka – 0/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic – 74

Nishioka – 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic – 93/69

Nishioka – 67/39

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic – 87

Nishioka – 49