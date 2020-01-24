Tennis
Australian Open 2020: Djokovic demolishes Nishioka in Melbourne

By Dejan Kalinic At Melbourne Park
Novak Djokovic

Melbourne, January 24: Novak Djokovic brushed past Yoshihito Nishioka to reach the Australian Open fourth round on Friday (January 24).

The Serbian superstar produced a brilliant performance to crush Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic, a 16-time grand slam champion, incredibly lost just eight points on serve during his victory, which came after 85 minutes.

A record seven-time winner in Melbourne, Djokovic set up a clash with Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round.

Djokovic – who thrashed Nishioka at last year's Davis Cup Finals – made a fast start, racing into a 3-0 lead that would prove decisive in the first set.

Nishioka sent a backhand long to fall behind immediately in the second set and Djokovic was in complete command throughout, particularly on serve.

Djokovic incredibly lost just one point on serve through the opening two sets, left untroubled by Nishioka.

He broke to love to begin the third set and opened up a 4-0 lead on his way to a convincing win.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Novak Djokovic [2] bt Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic – 40/23

Nishioka – 15/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic – 17/2

Nishioka – 1/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic – 5/6

Nishioka – 0/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic – 74

Nishioka – 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic – 93/69

Nishioka – 67/39

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic – 87

Nishioka – 49

India won the toss and elected to bowl.
View Sample
Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
