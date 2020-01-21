Tennis
Australian Open 2020: Nadal outclasses Dellien in first round

By Dejan Kalinic At Melbourne Park
Rafael Nadal

Melbourne, January 21: Rafael Nadal outclassed Hugo Dellien in a straight-sets win in the Australian Open first round on Tuesday (January 21).

The world number one proved too good for Dellien on a sunny Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-2 6-3 6-0 in two hours, two minutes.

Nadal's bid to join Roger Federer on 20 grand slam titles started with a comfortable victory, although he was forced to grind early.

In the end, the Spaniard's relentless consistency was too much for Bolivian world number 73 Dellien, with either Federico Delbonis or Joao Sousa awaiting Nadal in the second round.

Dellien tried to match it with Nadal from the baseline during a lengthy first set, but he made too many mistakes – 20 unforced errors – to seriously threaten.

A forehand winner gave Nadal a break and 2-0 lead and he took the opening five games before Dellien got on the board, but the Spaniard closed out a 52-minute first set.

Dellien stayed with Nadal until the sixth game of the second set, but the pair traded breaks before the latter struck again to take complete control of the encounter.

Nadal broke Dellien's resistance – and serve – to begin the third set on his way to a commanding victory.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Rafael Nadal (1) bt Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-0

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Nadal – 38/21

Dellien – 15/34

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Nadal – 5/5

Dellien – 0/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Nadal – 8/18

Dellien – 2/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Nadal – 62

Dellien – 72

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Nadal – 70/59

Dellien – 50/32

TOTAL POINTS

Nadal – 96

Dellien – 64

Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
