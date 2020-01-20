Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams celebrates grand slam milestone

Looking to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 slam titles, American superstar Williams outclassed teenager Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3.

Williams, who already holds the record for most match wins at majors, celebrated the milestone after just 58 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The 38-year-old - a seven-time Australian Open champion - will face Tamara Zidansek in the second round.

The chase for 8️⃣ is on!



Williams overpowers Potapova 6-0 6-3 in an efficient 58 minutes.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/NnrsXqYPdl — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) 20 January 2020