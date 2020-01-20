Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams celebrates grand slam milestone

By Sacha Pisani At Melbourne Park
Serena Williams

Melbourne, January 20: Serena Williams claimed her 350th grand slam match victory after easing through the Australian Open first round on Monday (January 20).

Looking to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 slam titles, American superstar Williams outclassed teenager Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3.

Williams, who already holds the record for most match wins at majors, celebrated the milestone after just 58 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The 38-year-old - a seven-time Australian Open champion - will face Tamara Zidansek in the second round.

More SERENA WILLIAMS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
West Indies won by 9 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue