Australian Open 2020: Serena powers through in Melbourne

By Dejan Kalinic At Melbourne Park
Serena Williams

Melbourne, January 20: Serena Williams produced a brilliant display to power past Anastasia Potapova in the Australian Open first round on Monday (January 20).

The American star started her campaign in Melbourne in style, needing just 58 minutes to cruise past Potapova 6-0 6-3.

Williams was in dominant form from the outset on Rod Laver Arena as her bid to join Margaret Court on a record 24 grand slam titles started with an impressive victory.

The 38-year-old is now 19-0 in Australian Open first-round matches, and will face either Tamara Zidansek or Han Na-lae next.

Williams was flawless in the first set, hitting 10 winners and winning the opener in just 19 minutes as Potapova had no answers.

The Russian teenager improved in the second set and even broke for a 2-1 lead before Williams responded.

Williams grabbed a decisive break in the eighth game when Potapova sent a forehand into the net, her victory completed in less than an hour.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Serena Williams [8] bt Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Williams – 24/16

Potapova – 11/17

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Williams – 9/2

Potapova – 4/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Williams – 5/6

Potapova – 1/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Williams – 61

Potapova – 50

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Williams – 81/45

Potapova – 62/24

TOTAL POINTS

Williams – 58

Potapova – 35

Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 8:50 [IST]
