Australian Open LIVE streaming: Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live men's singles final

By Mykhel Staff
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be aiming for the Australian Open title. For Djokovic, this will be his 10th appearance in the final, previously winning all nine of them. For Stefanos Tsitsipas, this will be his maiden outing in the Australian Open final

Djokovic is also a win away from matching Rafael Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam win in the Open Era. Djokovic is in red hot form, winning 30 of his last 32 games; helped him win titles in Tel Aviv Open, Astana Open, ATP Finals and Adelaide International right before the Australian Open.

In the Australian Open so far, Djokovic defeated Roberto Carballes Baena in the opning round, followed by wins against Enzo Couacaud, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, Andre Rublev and finally Tommy Paul in the semifinals.

Djokovic didn't drop a single set on his way to the final with the latest win was a dominating 7-5, 6-1, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas, on the other hand, has also made a strong start to the new 2023 season. The Greek is unbeaten in his last 11 matches and entered the Australian Open on the back of semi-final runs at the Rolex Paris Masters and the 2023 United Cup.

He breezed past his opponents in straight sets in the first three rounds and then showcased his mettle to outlast the likes of Jannik Sinner, Jiri Lehecka and Karen Khachanov en route to the final. The third seed defeated the Russian Khachanov in four sets 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to reach his first-ever final in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in a men's singles final at the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday, January 29. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and is set to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports 2,3 and 5 is where the live telecast of this match will be available. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website.

Comments

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 18:56 [IST]
