Tennis
Australian Open LIVE streaming: Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul Live men's singles semifinals

By Mykhel Staff
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open Live Streaming:Novak Djokovic will face Tommy Paul in Australian Open semifinal. Image credit: PTI

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul Live Streaming: There are few things new to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, where he is now two wins away from a record-extending 10th singles title. But he will experience a first in Friday's semi-finals when he takes on American Tommy Paul.

The opponents will open their ATP Head2Head series in the Rod Laver Arena evening session, with Djokovic playing his sixth straight match under the lights on Melbourne's main stage. Paul, who was on the field courts for his first three contests, made his Laver debut on Wednesday in the quarter-finals.

While Paul is unseeded, he was the first man to miss the cutoff as the World No. 35. He is now up to No. 19 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, and Djokovic is expecting an elite-level test.

"I watched him play quite a bit, especially during this tournament. He's been playing probably the tennis of his life," said the Serbian. "Very explosive, very dynamic player. Quick, very solid backhand. Likes to step in, dictate the point with the forehand. Great, great service motion. I think he can hit all the spots with the serve. Very complete player."

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Novak Djokovic will face Tommy Paul in a men's singles semifinal at the Australian Open 2023 on Friday, January 27. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and is set to start at approximately 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time); Right after Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov semifinal ends.

Sony Sports 2,3 and 5 is where the live telecast of this match will be available. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website.

MORE NOVAK DJOKOVIC NEWS

Read more about: novak djokovic australian open
Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 16:21 [IST]
