Tennis
Bengal Tennis Association donates Rs 1 lakh to fight COVID-19 pandemic

By Pti

Kolkata, March 30: The Bengal Tennis Association on Monday decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to fight the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed over 34,000 lives while infecting more than seven lakh people across the world.

"Bengal Tennis Association has decided to contribute an amount of Rs 1 lakh through Bengal Olympic Association in this moment of crisis," BTA secretary Mihir Mitra said in a statement.

Various sports bodies from the state have come together in the fight against the deadly virus with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) leading the way with a donation of Rs 25 lakh. I-League champions Mohun Bagan too have contributed with a donation of Rs 20 lakh to the State Relief Fund.

India has so far reported 29 deaths and over 1100 positive cases.

Read more about: tennis coronavirus
Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 20:01 [IST]
