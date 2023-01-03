Billie Jean King supports 'brave and strong' Navratilova after cancer diagnosis

Navratilova is one of the most decorated players of all time, having won 18 grand slam titles during a glittering career.

The 66-year-old underwent successful treatment for breast cancer in 2010, but it has now been confirmed she is battling the illness again.

Navratilova said the diagnosis is "serious but still fixable," while a representative confirmed she will start treatment later this month and subsequently not attend the Australian Open.

What a treat to be sharing the stage with two champions- congrats @iga_swiatek and also to @ons_Jabeur - both great role models for aspiring girls and boys everywhere ! Women’s tennis is in good hands!!! pic.twitter.com/6nNHXQCR1b — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 10, 2022

King, a 12-time major winner, offered her support.

"Martina is as brave as she is strong," the 79-year-old tweeted.

"She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers."