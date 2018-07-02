English

Blushing Federer feeling 'incredibly sexy' after Wimbledon compliment

London, July 2: Roger Federer is undoubtedly coolness personified, but the Swiss legend was left blushing by a compliment that made him feel "incredibly sexy" ahead of his Wimbledon defence.

The eight-time champion was quizzed on several topics at his pre-tournament news conference, with Serena Williams' return to SW19 and his epic 2008 final against Rafael Nadal high on the agenda.

But one reporter caught Federer off guard with a question that appeared to be aimed at checking on his condition.

Further queries were met with less than serious answers by the flattered yet bemused great, as the assembled media were left in fits of giggles.

"I feel great now! I feel red," he replied after being told how handsome he looked.

When asked how he felt physically, Federer replied "incredibly sexy" to more laughter, before adding: "I look good, I feel good, so it's all good!"

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
