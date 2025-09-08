Carlos Alcaraz in Grand Slams 2025: How many Majors the Spaniard Won this Season? Check Out Full Stats, Results By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 10:28 [IST]

Carlos Alcaraz's 2025 Grand Slam campaign has showcased why he is already one of tennis's modern legends. The Spaniard won the US Open recently after beating Jannik Sinner, thus securing his 6th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz, who had a heartbreak in Wimbledon, thus ended the season in stellar fashion.

After a difficult start to the majors, he now has had the last smile. With Alcaraz in stellar form, the Spanish star will be aiming to reach loftier heights next year.

Australian Open

Alcaraz's season began at Melbourne Park, where hopes were high for a career Grand Slam sweep. Facing Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, the Spaniard's quest was undone in four sets - an encounter which promised with flashes of magic, but was ultimately curtailed by the veteran's experience.

French Open Triumph

Roland Garros saw Alcaraz at his most resilient and versatile. In a marathon French Open final, he outlasted rival Jannik Sinner, prevailing in five hours and twenty-nine minutes to secure back-to-back Paris titles. From the brink of defeat, Alcaraz rose like a maverick to win at Rolland Garros.

Wimbledon Heartbreak

Alcaraz sprinted to his third straight Wimbledon final, again meeting Sinner on the sport's most storied stage. Despite a gutsy four-set battle, Alcaraz tasted his first-ever Grand Slam final defeat, ending his unbeaten streak in major finals. He lost the match 6-4, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 at the iconic grass court.

US Open Redemption

True champions respond to adversity, and in New York, Alcaraz did just that. Dominating the early rounds and overcoming Novak Djokovic in a clinical semifinal, he stormed into his eighth straight major final. Against Sinner, Alcaraz blended aggression and patience, reclaiming the US Open crown 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4-his second Flushing Meadows triumph and sixth Grand Slam overall. The win also ended Sinner's 65-week reign at world No. 1, restoring Alcaraz to the summit of the ATP rankings.

Carlos Alcaraz in 2025

Australian Open - Quarterfinals

French Open - Champion

Wimbledon - Runners-up

US Open - Champion

Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam 2025 Stats

In the 2025 Grand Slam season, Carlos Alcaraz played a total of 32 matches across the four majors. His overall Grand Slam record in 2025 was 30 wins and 2 losses.