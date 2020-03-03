Garcia and Cornet secure contrasting victories in Lyon

Garcia has made a poor start to the season and was in danger of falling at the first hurdle in the city where she resides, but fought back to win 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7-5).

The third seed trailed Belgian outsider Minnen 4-2 in the deciding set before pulling herself off the ropes to book a meeting with Ysaline Bonaventure.

Cornet's passage into the second round proved to be much more straightforward, defeating 162-ranked German Antonia Lottner 7-5 6-0.

The fourth seed grasped six of eight break-point opportunities and served a dozen aces to sail through.

Alison Van Uytvanck, the fifth seed, needed just an hour to defeat Katarzyna Kawa 6-1 6-3, while Anna-Lena Friedsam and Irina Bara also advanced.

Jaqueline Cristian could face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin after losing just two games in a thrashing of Priscilla Hon.