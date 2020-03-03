Garcia and Cornet secure contrasting victories in Lyon

Tennis
By Peter Thompson
Garcia
Alize Cornet cruised into the second round of the Lyon Open, but Caroline Garcia made hard work of avoiding an early exit.

Lyon, March 3: Caroline Garcia produced a final-set fightback to beat Greet Minnen and join compatriot Alize Cornet in the second round of the inaugural Lyon Open on Monday.

Garcia has made a poor start to the season and was in danger of falling at the first hurdle in the city where she resides, but fought back to win 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7-5).

The third seed trailed Belgian outsider Minnen 4-2 in the deciding set before pulling herself off the ropes to book a meeting with Ysaline Bonaventure.

Cornet's passage into the second round proved to be much more straightforward, defeating 162-ranked German Antonia Lottner 7-5 6-0.

The fourth seed grasped six of eight break-point opportunities and served a dozen aces to sail through.

Alison Van Uytvanck, the fifth seed, needed just an hour to defeat Katarzyna Kawa 6-1 6-3, while Anna-Lena Friedsam and Irina Bara also advanced.

Jaqueline Cristian could face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin after losing just two games in a thrashing of Priscilla Hon.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 3:20 [IST]
