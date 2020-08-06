Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cocciaretto defeats Vekic for biggest career win in Palermo

By Peter Hanson
Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Palermo, August 6: Elisabetta Cocciaretto scored the biggest win of her young career by defeating Donna Vekic to reach a maiden WTA quarter-final at the Palermo Ladies Open.

The 19-year-old, the youngest player in the draw, was a 6-2 6-4 victor over the Croatian sixth seed in Wednesday's round-of-16 match.

It marks the first time Cocciaretto has defeated a top-30 player in her career.

There was more Italian joy as Sara Errani, a two-time champion, made it to the last eight in Palermo for the eighth time after coming back to defeat Kristyna Pliskova 3-6 6-4 6-3.

Home favourite Errani lost the first 13 points of the match but roared back for a 180th career win on clay – more than any other active player – and will next face Fiona Ferro, who defeated eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5 6-2.

Rounding out the action, Aliaksandra Sasnovich hammered Jasmine Paolini 6-0 6-2.

More WTA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wta tennis wta tour review
Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue