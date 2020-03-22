Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Djokovic issues plea to 'help our Mother Earth'

By Peter Thompson

London, March 22: Novak Djokovic said it is time for people to "help our Mother Earth" during the coronavirus pandemic as "we can't be healthy if our world isn't healthy".

COVID-19 has claimed more than 13,000 lives and the figure continues to escalate as the virus sweeps across the globe.

Countries are in lockdown and world number one Djokovic has stressed that is it vital to stay at home and unite with the world in crisis.

He posted on Twitter: "I am all about being productive and proactive but in harmony with peace and innerstanding (sic) of our true essence. We can't be healthy if our world isn't healthy.

"This is the time for all of us to get together and unite. Let's really try to spend quality time with family at home, enjoy the little things in life.

"Let's try to laugh, love and dedicate time to inner work. Pray, meditate, eat healthy, sing, dance, read, write, workout, sleep well, train our brains to think good thoughts... This is a great opportunity to do that.

"By being at home we will not only hopefully help to slow the spread of this virus, but we will also give ourselves a chance to truly address certain emotions and subconscious programs that have been suppressed and ignored.

"We need to dig deep now and regenerate on every level of our beings. Only like that will we be able to raise our own vibration and help our Mother Earth heal quickly. We are all ONE. We all live in the same world.

"Please treat people and nature like you would treat yourself. God bless you all. We will be stronger and more united, I am sure."

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue