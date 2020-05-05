Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Hanfmann defeats Brown to lift Tennis-Point's toilet roll trophy

By Dom Farrell

Berlin, May 5: Yannick Hanfmann defeated fellow German Dustin Brown to win the first behind closed doors Tennis-Point Exhibition Series event, although the trophy might not take pride of place in his collection.

The eight-player tournament at the Base Tennis Academy in Hohr-Grenzhausen concluded on Monday (May 4), with the top-ranked Hanfmann prevailing in the first fairly surreal experience of tennis during the coronavirus pandemic.

World number 143 Hanfmann and Brown entered the court wearing face masks, while there were no spectators, ball boys and girls or line officials present.

Under the best-of-seven-game sets format, Hanfmann prevailed 4-2 4-0 in dominant fashion.

His reward was a makeshift trophy fashioned out of a tennis ball and a roll of toilet tissue, which was handed to him by a gentleman wearing a mask and surgical gloves.

The second Tennis Point event gets under way on Thursday and, although the pool of players is somewhat limited by travel restrictions, organisers tweeted to say "there might be a surprise or two at the next tournament".

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 42,836 | World - 3,563,689
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: tennis atp coronavirus
Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 1:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue