COVID-19: Swiss Indoors tennis tournament cancelled

By Pti

Zurich, July 14: The Swiss Indoors tennis tournament has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say it would be “irresponsible and logistically difficult to go ahead” amid uncertainty about public health and the economy.

Tournament head Roger Brennwald says “social distancing or matches played behind closed doors were out of the question for us from the start.”

Roger Federer is a 10-time champion at the tournament in his hometown of Basel but he was set to miss the 50th edition of the event. He is skipping the rest of the 2020 season to let his right knee recover from two surgeries.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 21:20 [IST]
