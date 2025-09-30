Divya Bhardwaj, Akanksha Nitture Advance to Second Round of 30th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

New Delhi, Sep 30: The opening rounds of the 30th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship witnessed strong performances from Gujarat's Divya Bhardwaj and Maharashtra's Akanksha Nitture, who stormed into the second round of the women's singles category at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 30).
Qualifier Divya Bhardwaj produced one of the standout performances of the day by upsetting third seed Pooja Ingale of Maharashtra 6-3, 6-4. On a rain-affected day, the Gujarat player showcased composure and consistency against a higher-ranked opponent.
The opening set was evenly contested, tied at 3-3 midway, before Divya seized the momentum by clinching three games in a row to close the set. The second set followed a similar pattern, with scores locked at 3-3 again. Divya broke Ingale's serve to establish a 5-3 lead, and although Pooja pulled one game back with impressive net play, the qualifier held firm to complete the victory.
Akanksha Cruises Past Paavanii Paathak
While Divya had to battle hard, second seed Akanksha Nitture eased through her opening match. The Maharashtra player dominated Telangana's Paavanii Paathak with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory, demonstrating her superior court coverage and precise baseline strokes. Akanksha broke serve at will and never allowed her opponent to settle into the contest.
Supported by DCM Shriram Ltd. and organized under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), the Fenesta Open is regarded as India's largest domestic tennis championship. The event regularly features top-ranked players from across the country and has been a launching pad for several Indian tennis stars.
This year's edition carries a prize pool of over ₹21.55 lakh, with additional kit allowances in junior categories. Winners and runners-up in the Under-16 and Under-14 singles categories will also receive a ₹25,000 tennis scholarship each.
The boys' and girls' Under-16 & Under-14 qualifying and main draw matches will be held from October 5 to 11, promising more competitive action in New Delhi.
