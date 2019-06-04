English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Djokovic can surpass Federer's Grand Slam haul, says Ivanisevic

By
federer djokovic - cropped
Roger Federer has won more Grand Slams than any other man, but Goran Ivanisevic expects a healthy Novak Djokovic to get more.

Paris, June 4: Novak Djokovic can surpass Roger Federer's record haul of 20 major titles, according to Goran Ivanisevic.

World number one Djokovic is aiming to become just the second man to hold all four grand slams simultaneously on two separate occasions, a feat only previously achieved by Rod Laver.

Winning the French Open this weekend would take the Serbian's grand slam tally to 16 - one shy of Rafael Nadal and four behind Federer in the all-time standings.

Djokovic is five years younger than Federer and appears to be in top shape after overcoming an elbow problem that coincided with his slump in form after completing the career Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2016.

Consequently, 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic believes Federer's place at the top of the all-time major winners list is not secure.

Asked if a second 'Novak Slam' would make Djokovic the greatest in history, Ivanisevic said: "Maybe if he wins all four in one year then it's a different story.

"But you've seen Nole last year when everybody thought that he's never going to come back... and then months later he's winning all the grand slams.

"I think he can beat Roger's record. He's healthy. He's very, very focused. If he wins here definitely you know he has two more - Wimbledon and the US Open. It's simple. Everything is possible.

"For me there are only two guys here who can win, one is Nadal and the other is Djokovic. Maybe Nadal is one per cent more the favourite, but I would like Djokovic to win."

Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals of the French Open on Monday by convincingly beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

More NOVAK DJOKOVIC News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 7 - June 4 2019, 03:00 PM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue