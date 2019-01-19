Djokovic sees off Shapovalov at Aus Open

Djokovic survived a third-set collapse to see off 19-year-old Canadian and 25th seed Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-0 in Melbourne.

Six-time Australian Open champion Djokovic was leading 4-1 in the third before Shapovalov reeled off five successive games to send the clash into a fourth on Rod Laver Arena.

But there was no stopping Djokovic, who secured the post-Australian Open world number one ranking as the 14-time grand slam winner looks ahead to a last-16 meeting with Daniil Medvedev.

Rod Laver Arena was bathed in sunshine and the crowd watched Djokovic - amid a 17-match winning streak against left-handers at majors - take control early in his quest for a record-breaking seventh crown at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic raced out to a commanding 4-1 lead and never looked back as a wasteful Shapovalov - who was loose with his shots - amassed 19 unforced errors.

Shapovalov managed to reduced the error count by six in the second set but there was just no stopping Djokovic, the Serb sensation clinical and relentless, with a break of serve in the fifth game proving decisive.

Djokovic looked to be sprinting to victory in the third set until he lost his momentum and Shapovalov won five straight games to frustrate his opponent by forcing a fourth.

However, Djokovic steamrolled Shapovalov in a fourth-set bagel to close out proceedings in two hours, 22 minutes.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Djokovic bt Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-0

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Djokovic - 16/33 Shapovalov - 21/57

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Djokovic - 5/4 Shapovalov - 6/5

BREAK POINTS WON Djokovic - 8/13 Shapovalov - 3/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Djokovic - 61 Shapovalov - 56

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Djokovic - 75/63 Shapovalov - 70/32

TOTAL POINTS Djokovic - 113 Shapovalov - 85