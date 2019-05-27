English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Djokovic up and running in 'Novak Slam' pursuit

By Opta
NovakDjokovic - cropped

Paris, May 27: Novak Djokovic joined both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in easing into the French Open second round with a 6-4 6-2 6-2 win over Hubert Hurkacz.

French Open champion Nadal enjoys straightforward start

The world number one is chasing his second 'Novak Slam' three years on from his first at Roland Garros, having already won at Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open.

And the early signs were encouraging for Djokovic on Monday as he swept past the 44th-ranked Hurkacz in an hour and 36 minutes.

Henri Laaksonen, a lucky loser in qualifying, will be the next to take on top seed Djokovic, who looked in determined mood as he seeks a second French Open title.

Arriving on Court Philippe Chatrier shortly after defending champion Nadal's opening win, Djokovic was in fine form from the outset and led when Hurkacz went long under pressure.

The remainder of the first set was less dominant, but Djokovic held on without having to withstand any real pressure and then forged another early breakthrough in the second.

Three consecutive games then went against serve in a far more open set, with Hurkacz twice gifting away breaks with double-faults, only briefly pegging Djokovic back in between with an excellent close-range forehand.

That allowed the Serbian to clinch the second and, once more, his outstanding return play led to a swift advantage in the third as Hurkacz wore a bemused expression.

There would be no response this time and Djokovic breezed through his service games, also landing another blow as he forced Hurkacz into a corner, en route to a comprehensive victory.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Novak Djokovic bt Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-2 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic - 27/14 Hurkacz - 21/23

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic - 6/1 Hurkacz - 8/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic - 6/9 Hurkacz - 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic - 69 Hurkacz - 59

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic - 81/73 Hurkacz - 59/40

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic - 86 Hurkacz - 51

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 1 EMP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue