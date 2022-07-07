Djokovic vs Norrie, Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

Number one seed Djokovic needed to comeback from two sets down to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner to reach his 10th Wimbledon semifinal, while Norrie also needed to battle past David Goffin in five sets to seal his maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

Djokovic, a six-time champion and three-time winner in a row, will look to keep his title defence hopes alive and close in on Swiss great Roger Federer's record of 8 Wimbledon titles.

Norrie, on the other hand, will look to script history in front of his home crowd by looking to become the player to stop Djokovic's winning spree in Wimbledon that started in 2018.

The winner of the meeting between Djokovic and Norrie will face the winner of the semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios on Sunday (July 10).

Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal, Djokovic vs Norrie:

Djokovic vs Norrie date, time, tv channel and live streaming info When is Djokovic vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal match? The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinals match is scheduled to take place on Friday (July 8). What time will the Djokovic vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal start? The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinal between Djokovic and Norrie is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST) on Friday (July 8). Where and how to watch Djokovic vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal in India? The match will be shown live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. The match can also be live streamed using Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription. Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie Route to Semifinal Round Novak Djokovic Cameron Norrie First Kwon Soon-woo (6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4) Pablo Andujar (6-0, 7-6(3), 6-3) Second Thanasi Kokkinakis (6-1, 6-4, 6-2) Jaume Munar (6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2) Third Miomir Kecmanovic (6-0, 6-3, 6-4) Steve Johnson (6-4, 6-1, 6-0) Round of 16 Tim van Rijthoven (6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2) Tommy Paul (6-4, 7-5, 6-4) Quarterfinal Jannik Sinner (5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2) David Goffin (3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5) Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Head to Head In the only meeting between the two, Novak Djokovic had got the better off Cameron Norrie last year in straight sets (6-2, 6-1) at the Nitto ATP Finals in Italy on hard court in a round robin match.