Djokovic vs Norrie, Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

Djokovic vs Norrie date, time, tv channel and live streaming info
When is Djokovic vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal match?
The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinals match is scheduled to take place on Friday (July 8).
What time will the Djokovic vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal start?
The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinal between Djokovic and Norrie is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST) on Friday (July 8).
Where and how to watch Djokovic vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal in India?
The match will be shown live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. The match can also be live streamed using Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.
Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie Route to Semifinal
|Round
|Novak Djokovic
|Cameron Norrie
|First
|Kwon Soon-woo (6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4)
|Pablo Andujar (6-0, 7-6(3), 6-3)
|Second
|Thanasi Kokkinakis (6-1, 6-4, 6-2)
|Jaume Munar (6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2)
|Third
|Miomir Kecmanovic (6-0, 6-3, 6-4)
|Steve Johnson (6-4, 6-1, 6-0)
|Round of 16
|Tim van Rijthoven (6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2)
|Tommy Paul (6-4, 7-5, 6-4)
|Quarterfinal
|Jannik Sinner (5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2)
|David Goffin (3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5)
Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Head to Head
In the only meeting between the two, Novak Djokovic had got the better off Cameron Norrie last year in straight sets (6-2, 6-1) at the Nitto ATP Finals in Italy on hard court in a round robin match.