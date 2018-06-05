French Open 2018: Magnificent Thiem crushes Zverev to reach semi-finals

Thiem became the first Austrian to reach the last four at Roland Garros more than twice by easing to a 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 victory over the second seed in just an hour and 50 minutes.

"I love it so much here and the third time in the semifinals it's amazing. When I was young I never expected this.



But I think (now) I reach it for the third time, it’s time for more. I will give everything to take one more step this year."@ThiemDomi#RG18 pic.twitter.com/nIoA1BfcgG — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2018

Three consecutive five-set marathons appeared to have taken their toll on Zverev, who felt his left hamstring early on and persevered after heavy strapping was applied during the second set.

Thiem was outstanding throughout a one-sided quarter-final on Court Philippe Chatrier, not dropping his serve and hitting 25 winners as he moved a step closer to a first major final.

The seventh seed will now play either Novak Djokovic or Marco Cecchinato, while Zverev will be hoping to return to full fitness for the grass-court season after his best run at a major came to a juddering halt in Paris.

That backhand is looking sharp!@ThiemDomi takes first set in his clash against Zverev 6-4.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/31YmA6tkFK — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2018

Zverev was soon indicating his discomfort and he felt more pain when Thiem went 4-3 up with a majestic one-handed backhand winner after a double fault gifted him two break points.

The world number eight barely put a foot wrong, serving out the first set with an ace after unleashing a ferocious forehand winner.

While Thiem was a bundle of energy, Zverev looked somewhat fatigued - as well as being troubled by his left leg - and he was a break down at 2-1 in the second after making a mess of a backhand slice.

The sprightly Thiem saved a first break point for Zverev by winning a brilliant point which he dictated and led 4-1 when he German netted a backhand.

Zverev was holding his head in his chair before having his leg heavily strapped and both players went off court at the end of a second set which Thiem wrapped up with a hold to love.

Thiem showed no mercy as he continued to dominate, racing into a 4-0 lead in a flash in the third set by mixing up his game expertly.

He followed up a wickedly spinning sublime backhand drop with another rasping one-handed backhand winner after saving a break point to lead 5-1 and sealing a crushing win with a straightforward backhand into an open court.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Thiem bt Zverev 6-4, 6-2, 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Thiem – 25/20 Zverev – 19/42

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Thiem – 5/3 Zverev – 2/4

BREAK POINTS WON Thiem – 6/12 Zverev – 0/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Thiem – 63 Zverev – 72

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Thiem – 79/68 Zverev – 53/44

TOTAL POINTS Thiem – 94 Zverev – 62

Source: OPTA