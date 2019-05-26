English

Injured Auger-Aliassime withdraws from French Open

By Opta
FelixAuger-Aliassimecropped

Paris, May 26: Rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from the French Open due to a groin injury.

The 25th seed from Canada was due to face Jordan Thompson in the first round at Roland Garros but will be replaced by lucky loser Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Auger-Aliassime suffered the injury during a run to the final of the Lyon Open this week.

The 18-year-old said he was "not physically well" after losing 6-4 6-3 to Benoit Paire in the decider on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime failed to make it through qualifying in Paris last year and will have to wait until 2020 to feature in the main draw for the first time at the clay-court grand slam.

 
Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
