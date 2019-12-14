Tennis
Schiavone 'back in action' following cancer diagnosis

By Peter Thompson
Grand slam winner Francesca Schiavone has revealed she has been given the all-clear after being diagnosed with cancer
Grand slam winner Francesca Schiavone has revealed she has been given the all-clear after being diagnosed with cancer

Milan, December 14: Grand slam winner Francesca Schiavone has revealed she has been given the all-clear after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 2010 French Open champion did not make her diagnosis public until Friday, when the 39-year-old declared she is "back in action" in a video posted on social media.

Schiavone said: "Hi everyone, upon 7-8 of silence from social media and from the world, I wish to share with you what happened to me.

"A cancer had been diagnosed to me. I did chemotherapy, I fought a tough battle and now I am still breathing. I have won this fight. And now I am back in action."

The Italian retired at the US Open last year after 22 seasons in the sport.

Former world number four Schiavone won eight WTA singles titles, the highlight of her career coming when she was crowned champion at Roland Garros with a victory over Sam Stosur.

Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
