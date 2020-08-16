Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Halep claims back-to-back titles with Prague Open triumph

By Russell Greaves

Prague, Aug 16: Simona Halep made it back-to-back titles with a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens in the Prague Open final.

The world number two, who won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February before the WTA Tour's suspension for the coronavirus pandemic, sealed a 6-2 7-5 victory on Sunday.

A very different story looked set to unfold after Mertens won the first two games, but Halep clicked into top gear to reel off six on the bounce and take the set.

When Halep continued her streak by breaking in the first game of the second set, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Mertens.

But the Belgian, chasing a sixth singles title, hit back immediately to keep her hopes alive.

Ultimately, however, the class of two-time grand slam winner Halep told and the Romanian will soon have to confirm whether she will seek to cash in on this form by competing at the US Open, which has suffered from a spate of withdrawals over COVID-19 fears.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,589,682 | World - 21,605,509
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue