He's scared of me – Will Ferrell reveals Roger Federer fears

Melbourne, January 18: World number two Roger Federer is afraid of Will Ferrell, according to the star actor.

Ferrell has taken centre stage during the Australian Open in Melbourne, including interviewing Federer after the Swiss maestro's first-round win over Aljaz Bedene on Tuesday (January 16).

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday (January 18), the American actor and comedian said he felt the 19-time grand slam champion was scared of him.

"Did you notice Roger's body language? He's a little bit afraid of me," he said.

"He leaned back, like, what is this guy going to do? No, that was great fun. I could have gone on for a lot longer, but I could tell McEnroe gave me the look, wrap it up.

"I was sitting in my seat, thinking, what are the fun things I want to ask Roger Federer about?

"I forgot to ask him if that was his real hair or a wig. Because he's got such luxurious hair."

Will Ferrell tests Federer's quick wit and Shapovalov goes bananas. Relive the best moments from Day 2 with @MastercardAU #mastercardau pic.twitter.com/8ExV45JD6B — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

Ferrell, who is leaving Melbourne on Friday (January 19), also joked about his own tennis career.

"I have a power game, which means I can hit it really hard. Doesn't mean it's going to go in, but I don't have much of a backhand. I run around the backhand presently," he said.

"If I can get a first serve in, it's heaven."

Source: OPTA