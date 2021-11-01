It's an honour to be conferred with Karnataka Rajyotsava Award: Rohan Bopanna

Bopanna, along with theatre, film and media personality Prakash Belawadi were among the 66 names of achievers and organisations announced for the Rajyotsava Awards, on the occasion of Karnataka's 66th Rajyotsava celebrations.

"I'm very happy to receive the prestigious Rajyotsava Award. It's truly an honour to receive the Award when it's one of the highest civilian awards and especially when the State recognises your achievements and honours you. I'm grateful and thankful to everyone who believed I deserved this award," said Bopanna from St Petersburg, Russia, where he is currently competing in an ATP Tour event.

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) hailed Bopanna for being bestowed with the honour.

"Hearty congratulations to Shri Rohan Bopanna for being bestowed with Karnataka Rajyotsava Award by the Karnataka Government. We're extremely proud and thrilled," said KSLTA President R Ashoka, who is the Minister for Revenue, Government of Karnataka.

Tennis player @rohanbopanna and theatre, film and media personality Prakash Belawadi were among the 66 names of achievers and organisations announced for the Rajyotsava Awards@santwana99 https://t.co/4xDrFt4DYg — TNIE Karnataka (@XpressBengaluru) November 1, 2021

"Shri Rohan Bopanna has been inspiring youngsters and has been a pride of Karnataka and Kodagu, being the first Kannadiga to win a Grand Slam title and representing India in Davis Cup for many years now and also flying the tri-colour high in the Global Tennis tour," he added.

KSLTA Joint Secretary Sunil Yajaman also congratulated Bopanna.

"Hearty congratulations to @rohanbopanna for being bestowed with the prestigious Kannada Rajyothsava Award by Karnataka Govt. Its extremely a proud feeling on behalf of the sport and KSLTA @KarnatakaTennis," Yajaman tweeted.

Thank you very much Sunil 🙂.. https://t.co/y7mYifxWMY — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) October 31, 2021

On social media, encomiums poured in from beyond the baseline as well.

"Proud recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava award. Our very own, @rohanbopanna. Congratulations. Clapping hands sign," the West Block Blues, the fan-based handle of ex- Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC tweeted.

Thank you all so much 🙂 https://t.co/D2jfA21odA — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) October 31, 2021

Bopanna who started playing tennis at the age of 11, went on to achieve his highest doubles world rankings of No.3 in 2013.

Currently ranked No.41, the 41-year-old has 19 career titles to his credit. He has also been a member of the Indian Davis Cup Team since 2002.

He is only the fourth Indian to win a Gram Slam title after partnering Gabriela Dabrowski to claim the mixed doubles honours at the French Open in 2017.

A runner-up finish at the US Open doubles event in 2010 is one of his career highs.