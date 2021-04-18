Jabeur earns Kovinic revenge in Charleston

Charleston (USA), April 18: Ons Jabeur earned revenge on Danka Kovinic with a 6-3 6-0 hammering in the semi-finals of the MUSC Health Women's Open.
It was only a week ago the top seed was defeated by the same opponent on the same Charleston court at the same stage in the Volvo Car Open.
But a day on from needing just 45 minutes to hammer Nao Hibino 6-1 6-0, Jabeur required a little over 90 minutes to progress to Sunday's showpiece.
Jabeur is now 18-7 for the year, with only Garbine Muguruza holding more wins on the WTA Tour in 2021.
Onstoppable. 🖐️🛑 @Ons_Jabeur is headed to the #MUSCHealthWomensOpen final! 🎉— Volvo Car Open (@VolvoCarOpen) April 17, 2021
She defeats Danka Kovinić 6-3, 6-0. pic.twitter.com/ZPBDYJW8Jq
On the other side of the draw, Astra Sharma overcame Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.
It marks Sharma's second WTA final and her first in two years.
