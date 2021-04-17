Tennis
Jabeur eases through as Kovinic ousts Rogers for consecutive Charleston semis

By Sacha Pisani
Ons Jabeur
Next up for Ons Jabeur is high-flying Danka Kovinic at the WTA 250 tournament.

Charleston, April 17: Top seed Ons Jabeur moved through to the MUSC Health Women's Open semi-finals after easing past Nao Hibino.

Jabeur – eyeing her first WTA Tour title – made light work of Hibino 6-0 6-1 in Charleston on Friday.

Next up for the Tunisian is high-flying Danka Kovinic at the WTA 250 tournament.

Top seed Jabeur advances to Charleston quarters, Osorio Serrano stays hot

For the second week in a row, Kovinic reached the semi-finals in Charleston after taking down hometown favourite and third seed Shelby Rogers 7-5 6-1.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, who claimed her maiden singles title at the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota last week, was leading 6-4 1-0 when Clara Tauson retired.

Meanwhile, Astra Sharma defeated 15-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4 6-3.

Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 6:10 [IST]
