Jarry & Londero into Swedish Open final, Balazs stuns Djere in Umag

By Opta
Nicolas Jarry reached Swedish Open final
Nicolas Jarry reached Swedish Open final

Bastad, July 21: Nicolas Jarry is a win away from his first career ATP singles title after breezing to victory over Federico Delbonis at the Swedish Open.

The Chilean has yet to drop a set on the clay in Bastad, keeping up his flawless record with a 6-3 6-2 defeat of Delbonis on Saturday (July 20).

After seeing off an Argentinian in the semi-final, he will face another in the showpiece, with Juan Ignacio Londero overcoming 2016 champion Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-3 6-4 to progress to the final.

"I am really looking forward to (the final)," said Jarry. "Juan Ignacio is a friend and he is playing really good this year. He already won his first ATP (Tour title) and I am looking for mine. It is going to be a tight match. I have to fight a lot.

"He is very fast. He is a grinder, so I have to play very aggressive and try to serve well. The key will be the returning games. I have to keep playing them well."

At the Croatia Open, qualifier Attila Balazs will play in his first ATP final after stunning third seed Laslo Djere, setting up a clash with Dusan Lajovic.

Balazs, who retired from tennis five years ago before having a change of heart, prevailed 6-2 6-4 against world number 32 Djere. Lajovic won the first set 7-5 against another qualifier, Salvatore Caruso, who retired with a leg injury ahead of the second set in Umag.

Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
