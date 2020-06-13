Tennis
Jankovic not ruling out comeback after Djokovic doubles alliance

By Peter Thompson



Zagreb, June 13: Jelena Jankovic says "the door is open" for her to resume her tennis career after the former world number one made a long-awaited return to partner Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Jankovic has not played competitively since losing to Petra Kvitova in the first round of the 2017 US Open due to a back injury.

The 35-year-old showed she may not be finished yet when she linked up with Djokovic for a doubles match at a charity event in her hometown of Belgrade.

Jankovic, a winner of 15 WTA singles titles, savoured being back on court and is not ruling out making a professional comeback.

She said: "This is the first time I've held a tennis racket in a very long time and I was as overjoyed as a child in a candy shop.

"It felt like the very first time. I was sidelined by a back injury which not only hampered my tennis career, it was so bad I couldn't walk properly or sleep.

"I've made a full recovery but I don't know if this is a comeback. The door is open, I never officially retired but I am living a different life now."

Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
