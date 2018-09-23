English

Karolina Pliskova too strong for Naomi Osaka in Tokyo final

By
Tokyo Open winner Karolina Pliskova
Tokyo Open winner Karolina Pliskova

Tokyo, September 23: Karolina Pliskova claimed her 11th WTA Tour title and second of 2018 with a straight-sets win over Naomi Osaka in the Tokyo Open final.

The Czech proved too strong for US Open champion Osaka, winning 6-4 6-4 in a little more than an hour on Sunday (September 23).

Pliskova broke once in each set in the decider, while Osaka – whose 10-match winning streak came to an end – was unable to set up a break-point opportunity.

Adding to her title in Stuttgart earlier this year, Pliskova has now won 11 on the WTA Tour, including all five of her finals since losing the 2016 US Open decider.

Pliskova broke in the fifth game of the first set against the Japanese star and in the ninth of the second.

Osaka won just 12 points against the Pliskova serve, the big-hitting Czech recording her second win in three meetings with the 20-year-old.

    Sunday, September 23, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
