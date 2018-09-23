Karolina Pliskova too strong for Naomi Osaka in Tokyo final

The Czech proved too strong for US Open champion Osaka, winning 6-4 6-4 in a little more than an hour on Sunday (September 23).

Pliskova broke once in each set in the decider, while Osaka – whose 10-match winning streak came to an end – was unable to set up a break-point opportunity.

Adding to her title in Stuttgart earlier this year, Pliskova has now won 11 on the WTA Tour, including all five of her finals since losing the 2016 US Open decider.

A perfect way to end for the Ace Queen!@KaPliskova overcomes Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 to claim her first @torayppo title. pic.twitter.com/M4K0NYpVvB — WTA (@WTA) September 23, 2018

Pliskova broke in the fifth game of the first set against the Japanese star and in the ninth of the second.

Osaka won just 12 points against the Pliskova serve, the big-hitting Czech recording her second win in three meetings with the 20-year-old.