Kaustubh, Taanish Make Winning Starts in Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 21:21 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Oct 7: Top seed Kaustubh Singh of Uttar Pradesh and fourth seed Taanish Nanda of Chandigarh began their campaigns with commanding wins in the Boys' U-14 Singles category of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 7).

Kaustubh showcased his dominance with a strong 9-2 victory over Hariharan Mahamuni, wrapping up the match in under an hour.

After dropping the opening game, Kaustubh found his rhythm quickly, stringing together eight consecutive games with powerful baseline play and precise serves. His consistency and control proved too much for his opponent, who struggled to keep up with the top seed's tempo.

Meanwhile, Taanish Nanda delivered one of the most clinical performances of the day, demolishing Rishav Prasad 9-0. The Chandigarh youngster was in complete command from the start, breaking serve at will and maintaining near-perfect accuracy on his own service games. His blend of aggression and control ensured that his opponent failed to get on the scoreboard.

Elsewhere, sixth seed Monodip Dey of West Bengal also impressed with a dominant 9-1 win over Ansh Jalota. Dey used deep returns and strong cross-court shots to control rallies and conceded just one game in the one-sided encounter.

Supported by DCM Shriram Ltd. and held under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), the Fenesta Open continues to be a vital platform for nurturing India's next generation of tennis stars.

In addition to the prestige of winning the national title, the junior players have extra motivation this year - the winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles categories will receive a ₹25,000 tennis scholarship each, along with kit allowances.

The early rounds of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship have already provided glimpses of emerging talent and promise a week of exciting matches as India's brightest young players battle for national glory.