Fernandez claims first WTA title in Monterrey

By Sacha Pisani
Fernandez
Leylah Fernandez got her hands on the trophy for the first time.

Monterrey, March 22: Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez celebrated her maiden WTA Tour title after winning the Monterrey Open in straight sets.

Fernandez broke through with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 victory over qualifier Viktorija Golubic on Sunday.

Featuring in her second WTA final after losing last year's Mexican Open in Acapulco, the 18-year-old Fernandez ensured she got her hands on the trophy this time.

Fernandez did not drop a set throughout the WTA International tournament, easing past her Swiss opponent in one-and-a-half hours.

Read more about: tennis review wta wta tour
Story first published: Monday, March 22, 2021, 7:30 [IST]
