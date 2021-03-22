Fernandez claims first WTA title in Monterrey

Monterrey, March 22: Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez celebrated her maiden WTA Tour title after winning the Monterrey Open in straight sets.
Fernandez broke through with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 victory over qualifier Viktorija Golubic on Sunday.
Featuring in her second WTA final after losing last year's Mexican Open in Acapulco, the 18-year-old Fernandez ensured she got her hands on the trophy this time.
Fernandez did not drop a set throughout the WTA International tournament, easing past her Swiss opponent in one-and-a-half hours.
