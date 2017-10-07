Mahak, Dalwinder crowned national champions

Bengaluru, October 7: Bhopal's Mahak Jain and Dalwinder Singh walked away with the top honours on Saturday (October 7) at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championships in New Delhi.

While Mahak won the women's singles, fourth seeded Dalwinder emerged victorious in the men's single. With the win the duo was crowned the new national tennis champion.

In the men's category Dalwinder waltz through the final, as he notched up an easy 6-3, 6-4 victory over top seed Suraj Prabodh. Meanwhile, in the women's category fifth seeded Mahak edged out top seed Zeel Desai 7-5, 6-3, to walk away with the top trophy. 16-year-old Mahak did not drop a single set in the entire tournament.

Earlier in the semifinals, Mahak had notched up an easy win over unseeded Tanish Kashyap 6-1, 6-0 to seal a final berth. On the other hand hard-hitting Dalwinder toppled second-seeded Haadin Bava 7-5, 6-0 to enter the finals.

Elsewhere in the boys under-18 category local Delhi lad Sacchitt Sharma downed Maharashtra's Dhruv Sunish 6-3, 6-4, while in the girls showdown Vaidehi Chaudhuri got the better of Akansha Bhan 6-3, 6-0.