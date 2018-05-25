English

Anybody can really win it - Seles feels French Open is wide open this year

Posted By:
Defendind French Open champion Jelenao Stapenko
Defendind French Open champion Jelenao Stapenko

Paris, May 25: Monica Seles believes it is a "toss-up" as to who will win the women's singles title at the French Open this year - and believes as many as 15 players will fancy their chances of glory.

Seles can't name clear favourite for French Open

There were four different winners at the grand slams in the women's game in 2017, while Caroline Wozniacki backed up her win at the WTA Finals with a major breakthrough at the Australian Open at the start of this year.

Another spanner in the works at Roland Garros is the return of Serena Williams, who will play a first slam tournament since winning in Melbourne 16 months ago after giving birth to her first child last September.

Jelena Ostapenko proved a surprise winner in Paris last year, upsetting now world number one Simona Halep – who remains favourite with the bookmakers to end her own wait for a major title this time around.

And Seles, who won three of her nine slams in the French capital, is excited by what she expects to be a wide-open tournament.

"I always loved playing the French Open because I grew up playing on clay," Seles, speaking courtesy of the Laureus World Sports Awards, told Omnisport.

"So, it really held a special place in my heart and I liked the surface, it suited my game. So, every time it was the French Open, I was looking forward to that season.

"I think this year really is a toss-up . We saw with the WTA last year and all the four grand slams and the season-ending championships were won by different players.

"This year we saw Caroline Wozniacki break through at the Australian Open which was her first grand slam.

"And, really, I think going into the French you probably have about 15 or so players that if they have a good two weeks, a good draw, then anybody can really win it."

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue