Nadal has more records awaiting him in Paris

Paris, October 31: Rafael Nadal, who is virtually assured of ending the year as No.1 following archrival Roger Federer's pull out from the ongoing Paris Masters, has another record awaiting him in the French capital.

Currently, the Spaniard has 30 ATP World Tour Masters 1000 titles, a record which he shares with former world No.1 Novak Djokokic.

A victory in Paris on Sunday (November 5) will help him overtake the Serb and going by his current formm he looks well poised to hold the record for the most number of ATP World Tour Masters 1000 titles.

The 31-year-old preferred not to talk much about the landmark though, instead focussing on the job at hand.

"I'm here to try my best as in every tournament. The season is not over and this isn't the moment to think much about that. I'll just try to think about trying to have the right preparation for the tournament and then try to be ready for the first match," said Nadal.

The world No.1 has been given a first-round bye in Paris. Nadal will begin his campaign on Wednesday (November 1) with a round-of-32 tie against South Korea's unheralded Hyeon Chung.

The Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event of the season. Defending champion Andy Murray is not in the fray.