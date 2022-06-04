Tennis
Most Grand Slam Wins Women: Court, Serena, Graf – Most grand slam titles in Amateur and Open Era

By

Legendary Margaret Court and Open Era great Serena Williams top the charts for most grand slam titles won by women's singles players of all-time so far. While Court has won 24 titles across the two eras, Serena has won 23 in the Open Era.

Germany great Steffi Graf is second on the list for most grand slam titles in the Open Era and third over all behind Court and Serena with 22 grand slam titles. The trio are followed by American greats like Helen Wills Moody, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert.

Legends like Billie Jean King, Monica Seles and Venus Williams also appear in the list alongside the likes of Maria Sharapova and Martina Hingis among others as the likes of Naomi Osaka is also one grand slam win away from making it 5 titles.

Court has won the most Australian Open titles with 11 wins, Evert has won the most French Open titles with 7 wins, Navratilova has won the most Wimbledon titles with 9 wins and Molla Bjurstedt Mallory has won the most US Open titles with 8 wins.

Here is a look at the most grand slam titles won by women's singles players in the Amateur and Open Era (Five Titles or more):

Player Grand Slam Titles Won Amateur Era Open Era Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open
Margaret Court 24 13 11 11 5 3 5
Serena Williams 23 NA 23 7 3 7 6
Steffi Graf 22 NA 22 4 6 7 5
Helen Wills Moody 19 19 NA 0 4 8 7
Chris Evert 18 NA 18 2 7 3 6
Martina Navratilova 18 NA 18 3 2 9 4
Billie Jean King 12 4 8 1 1 6 4
Maureen Connolly 9 9 NA 1 2 3 3
Monica Seles 9 NA 9 4 3 0 2
Suzanne Lenglen 8 8 NA 0 2 6 0
Molla Bjurstedt Mallory 8 8 NA 0 0 0 8
Dorothea Lambert Chambers 7 7 NA 0 0 7 0
Maria Bueno 7 7 NA 0 0 3 4
Evonne Goolagong 7 NA 7 4 1 2 0
Justine Henin 7 NA 7 1 4 0 2
Venus Williams 7 NA 7 0 0 5 2
Blanche Bingley Hillyard 6 6 NA 0 0 6 0
Margaret Osborne 6 6 NA 0 2 1 3
Nancye Wynne Bolton 6 6 NA 6 0 0 0
Louise Brough 6 6 NA 1 0 4 1
Doris Hart 6 6 NA 1 2 1 2
Lottie Dod 5 5 NA 0 0 5 0
Charlotte Cooper Sterry 5 5 NA 0 0 5 0
Daphne Akhurst 5 5 NA 5 0 0 0
Helen Jacobs 5 5 NA 0 0 1 4
Alice Marble 5 5 NA 0 0 1 4
Pauline Betz 5 5 NA 0 0 1 4
Althea Gibson 5 5 NA 0 1 2 2
Martina Hingis 5 NA 5 3 0 1 1
Maria Sharapova 5 NA 5 1 2 1 1

NA - Not Applicable (Did not compete in the Era)

Comments

MORE GRAND SLAM TITLES NEWS

Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 20:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 4, 2022
