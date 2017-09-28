Muguruza stays number one despite Ostapenko defeat at Wuhan Open

Wuhan, Sep 29: Garbine Muguruza held on to her status as world number one despite a quarter-final defeat to Jelena Ostapenko at the Wuhan Open on Thursday (September 29).
Simona Halep's challenge for top spot had been ended in the second round, but Karolina Pliskova remained a threat until she was beaten by Ashleigh Barty earlier in the day.
And it was just as well for Muguruza that the Czech lost her last-eight clash, as she threw away the advantage to lose 1-6 6-3 6-2 to French Open champion Ostapenko.
Muguruza dominated the first set, losing the opening game before reeling off six in succession to race into the lead.
Ostapenko sets @WuhanOpenTennis Semifinal vs @AshBar96!
Latvian topples World No.1 Muguruza 1-6, 6-3, 6-2! pic.twitter.com/z598tYQ7PL— WTA (@WTA) September 28, 2017
However, the Wimbledon winner came under severe pressure on her own serve in the second and - in an almost a complete reversal of the first - she managed to hold on just one occasion.
It was a similar story in the decider, too. After opening with a break, Muguruza lost her way as Ostapenko grew in confidence.
The Latvian won a superb six in a row to wrap up the match and her first victory over Muguruza in three attempts.
Ostapenko will meet Australian Barty in the semi-finals.
