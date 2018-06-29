English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Wimbledon men's draw: Murray drawn against Paire, Federer starts defence against Lajovic

Andy Murray
Two-time champion Andy Murray has been drawn against Benoit Paire at Wimbledon.

London, June 29: Andy Murray has been drawn against Benoit Paire for a prospective Grand Slam return at Wimbledon, while defending champion Roger Federer will take on Dusan Lajovic in the first round.

Murray made his long-awaited comeback from hip surgery at Queen's Club last week and this week defeated Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne before losing to Kyle Edmund in straight sets.

A two-time winner at SW19, Murray previously said he would only play at Wimbledon if he felt he could compete properly, having not played a major since losing to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals of the same event last year.

And as it stands he will take on Frenchman Paire, who lost to Murray in the fourth round last year, as he looks to take another significant step to putting his fitness troubles behind him.

Federer is once again seen as the favourite and is gunning to win Wimbledon for a ninth time. He could have been drawn against Murray but will instead face Lajovic, who has never gone beyond the second round.

Federer did not drop a set last year as he ended a five-year wait for his eighth Wimbledon title, beating Croatia's Marin Cilic in the final to move past the professional era record he shared with American Pete Sampras.

With his Grand Slam haul now at 20 after winning a sixth Australian Open title in January, also against Cilic, the king will take some shifting from his Wimbledon throne when Centre Court opens its doors on Monday.

Having opted to miss the entire claycourt season to spare his knees the battering his medical advisers say is worse on the slippery red dust, Federer's batteries will be fully-charged for Wimbledon and his grasscourt game looks razor-sharp.

He played nine matches in two weeks in Stuttgart and Halle, winning his 18th lawn title in Stuttgart before having his 20-match winning streak on grass ended by Croatian Borna Coric - one of the so-called Next Gen tipped to break the stranglehold that Federer and Rafael Nadal still exert on men's tennis.

While he played down that defeat, it will definitely nag and beneath his ultra-relaxed demeanour in the build-up to the grasscourt major, Federer will know only too well that he will need his A-game to claim a ninth title.

"Being the defending champion always creates pressure," Federer said after his loss to Coric. "I just really need to make sure I play great tennis from the get-go."

(With OPTA/Agency inputs).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New tournament favourites in WC2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue