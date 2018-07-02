Murray offers Wimbledon coaching expertise after pulling out

Two-time former champion Murray had been entered into the first-round draw after returning from a hip injury last month, but he announced on Sunday that he would be withdrawing.

The prospect of best-of-five-sets came too soon for Murray, who last appeared at a grand slam in last year's SW19 tournament.

Having published a statement on Facebook, Murray took to social media again later on Sunday, apologising on Instagram for his withdrawal and asking if any fellow players were in need of a coach.

"Thanks for all the messages of support today," he wrote, alongside a sad-looking picture.

"Sorry for anyone who feels let down, but I need to look at the bigger picture with regards to my health right now and I've made good progress the last month.

"Sad to be missing Wimbledon obviously but look forward to competing there next year.

"If anyone needs a coach over the next couple weeks, give me buzz!"

Source: OPTA