Nadal to end 2017 as No.1 after Paris win

Paris, November 1: Rafael Nadal made sure he would top the ATP rankings at the end of the season when he beat South Korea's Chung Hyeon 7-5, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday (November 1).

The Spaniard will finish a year as world No.1 for the fourth time, after doing so in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

For the 4th time in his career, @RafaelNadal reigns as Year-End No. 1 in the @emirates ATP Rankings. 👑 https://t.co/LUyV8b9xrA pic.twitter.com/VZsb0JszAX — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) November 1, 2017

The 31-year-old will be the oldest year-end No. 1 and first season-ending No. 1 over the age of 30 since the ATP Rankings were established in 1973.

Roger Federer has pushed Nadal all the way in the battle to finish atop the rankings, with both players enjoying remarkable comebacks in 2017.

But with Federer forced to withdraw from Paris, Nadal needed just one more win to finish No. 1.

"I'm very, very happy for everything," said Nadal in his on-court interview after the victory over Chung.

"It has been an amazing year. One year ago, for sure I never dreamed about being World No. 1 again at the end of the season. It's something that means a lot to me. But the season is not over," added Nadal, who won the French Open and US Open this year.