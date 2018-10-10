Nadal opens his academy doors to victims of Majorca floods

Torrential storms hit the area on Tuesday, with eight inches of rain falling in just four hours, and at least nine people are believed to have been killed in the disaster.

On Wednesday, world number one Nadal – who hails from the island – posted on Twitter to say his academy was open to anyone in need of a place to stay.

"Sad day in Majorca," Nadal wrote. "My heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and injured by the serious floods in San Llorenc.

"As we did yesterday, we offer today the facilities @rnadalacademy for all those affected that need accommodation."

Día triste en Mallorca. Mi más sincera condolencia a los familiares de los fallecidos y heridos por las graves inundaciones en San Llorenç. Tal y como hicimos ayer volvemos a ofrecer hoy las instalaciones de @rnadalacademy para todos los afectados que necesiten alojamiento — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2018