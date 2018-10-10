English

Nadal opens his academy doors to victims of Majorca floods

By
RafaelNadal - Cropped

Majorca, October 10: Rafael Nadal has opened the doors of his tennis academy to aid those affected by the recent flash floods in Majorca.

Torrential storms hit the area on Tuesday, with eight inches of rain falling in just four hours, and at least nine people are believed to have been killed in the disaster.

On Wednesday, world number one Nadal – who hails from the island – posted on Twitter to say his academy was open to anyone in need of a place to stay.

"Sad day in Majorca," Nadal wrote. "My heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and injured by the serious floods in San Llorenc.

"As we did yesterday, we offer today the facilities @rnadalacademy for all those affected that need accommodation."

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 21:10 [IST]
